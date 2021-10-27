Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $396.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teleflex exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year growth in earnings and revenues looks impressive. Geographically, the company’s performance was strong in the Americas, EMEA and Asia (driven by double-digit growth in China and high single-digit growth in Japan). Strong performance in the Vascular Access, Interventional, Anesthesia, Surgical, Interventional Urology and OEM segments also contributed to top-line growth. Expansion of both margins is another upside. The raised EPS guidance for 2021 buoys optimism. Over the past six months, Teleflex’s stock has underperformed its industry. However, a year-over-year decline in the company’s ‘Other’ product segment (consisting of respiratory and urology care products) is concerning. Rise in operating costs does not bode well.”

Get Teleflex alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $450.36.

NYSE:TFX opened at $373.36 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.