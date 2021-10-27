Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $396.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teleflex exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year growth in earnings and revenues looks impressive. Geographically, the company’s performance was strong in the Americas, EMEA and Asia (driven by double-digit growth in China and high single-digit growth in Japan). Strong performance in the Vascular Access, Interventional, Anesthesia, Surgical, Interventional Urology and OEM segments also contributed to top-line growth. Expansion of both margins is another upside. The raised EPS guidance for 2021 buoys optimism. Over the past six months, Teleflex’s stock has underperformed its industry. However, a year-over-year decline in the company’s ‘Other’ product segment (consisting of respiratory and urology care products) is concerning. Rise in operating costs does not bode well.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFX. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.36.

TFX opened at $373.36 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 107,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

