Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 272,648 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERIC. Cowen dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $467,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

