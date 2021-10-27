Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 272,648 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ERIC. Cowen dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $467,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
