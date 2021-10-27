Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,360 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.