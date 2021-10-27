Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,470,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

