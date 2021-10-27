The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.03. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

