The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.56.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

