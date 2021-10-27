The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,664 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of AZEK opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -459.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

