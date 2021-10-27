The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Blackstone Group worth $165,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $143.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

