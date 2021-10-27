The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Announces GBX 4.70 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BUT opened at GBX 1,024.20 ($13.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £437.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 750 ($9.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 998.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.