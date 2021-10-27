The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Announces GBX 4.70 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BUT opened at GBX 1,024.20 ($13.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £437.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 750 ($9.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 998.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.
The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile
