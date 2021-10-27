The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,248 shares of company stock valued at $98,888,858 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

