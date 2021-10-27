The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 180.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. The First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of FBMS opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $873.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

