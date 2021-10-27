The Force Protocol Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00260382 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

