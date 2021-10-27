The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €11.00 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENEL. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.