The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €11.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.57 ($14.78).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA ORA opened at €9.44 ($11.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.87. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.