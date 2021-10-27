The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from investments in its key brands. Notably, the company’s Get Bigger brands category registered a sales increase of 6% during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, backed by strong household penetration. Well-chalked innovations and acquisitions along with marketing and assortment optimization efforts have been aiding the company. Hain Celestial is also progressing well with its transformation strategy to deliver sustainable profits. The strategy is aimed at simplifying portfolio, identifying additional areas of productivity savings and enhancing margins. However, the company has been witnessing several challenges including labor shortages and other overlaps related to the pandemic. High inflation has also been a drag.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

