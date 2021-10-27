The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,199.63 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,204 ($15.73). Approximately 69,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 106,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £908.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,293.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,267.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Kevin Carter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,213 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £30,325 ($39,619.81).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

