The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.