The Macerich (MAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect The Macerich to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAC opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

