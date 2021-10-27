The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,662 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $3,757,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

