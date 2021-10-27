The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

