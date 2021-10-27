The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $202,594.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $762,614. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:MOV opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $38.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $787.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

