The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $276,000 Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 76.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

