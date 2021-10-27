The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $288,000 Investment in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of AVITA Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 662.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of RCEL opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $430.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $28.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 90.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.