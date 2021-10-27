The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

