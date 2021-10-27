The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $302,000 Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

