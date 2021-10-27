The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $35,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $142.65. 142,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

