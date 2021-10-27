The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,330. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $284.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.11.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

