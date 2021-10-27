The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.68.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,330. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $318.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,248 shares of company stock worth $56,363,377. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.