The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-$8.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.46. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $348.68.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $317.73. 51,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,330. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $318.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.