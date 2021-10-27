The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.35-$8.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.68.

Shares of SHW traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,330. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

