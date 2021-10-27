The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.42.
About The Siam Commercial Bank Public
Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.