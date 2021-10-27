The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.42.

Get The Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.