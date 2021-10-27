The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.18

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 2592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 185,157 shares of company stock worth $6,675,147 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $224,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

