The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.15.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $39.91.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,147. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

