Bank of America Downgrades The Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Underperform

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The Toro has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Toro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

