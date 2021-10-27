The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Down to $99.63

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.63, but opened at $95.00. The Toro shares last traded at $92.92, with a volume of 4,591 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. Bank of America cut The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Toro by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 16.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

