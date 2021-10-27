The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,030.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.94% of The Trade Desk worth $715,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 938.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,867 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 143.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stephens increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

