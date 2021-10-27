The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 2,150.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

