TheStreet Lowers Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) to C

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BH.A stock opened at $820.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $844.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.36. Biglari has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $674.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.