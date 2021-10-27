TheStreet Lowers Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) to C

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BH.A stock opened at $820.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $844.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.36. Biglari has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $674.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

