THG (LON:THG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 660 at Barclays

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.15) target price on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 721.80 ($9.43).

Get THG alerts:

THG opened at GBX 245.01 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 557.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 596.60. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Iain McDonald bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,926 shares of company stock worth $18,475,802.

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.