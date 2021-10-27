Think Investments LP Acquires Shares of 204,500 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,407,000. Virgin Galactic accounts for about 1.2% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Virgin Galactic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after buying an additional 549,157 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,928,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

