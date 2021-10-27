Third Point LLC Has $372.86 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Third Point LLC lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for about 2.2% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Avantor worth $372,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 81,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,697. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

