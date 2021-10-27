Third Point LLC Has $46.98 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Third Point LLC lowered its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255,572 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC owned 5.29% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $46,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of RADI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

