Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 43,956 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

