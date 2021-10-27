TigerCash Hits Market Capitalization of $922,600.22 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $922,600.22 and $8.21 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.93 or 0.00637465 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

