Timothy W. Boothe Sells 3,500 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 668,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

