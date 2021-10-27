Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 28,567 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.19% of CarGurus worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $26,026,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CarGurus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $17,602,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,954. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,572 shares of company stock valued at $20,039,955. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.