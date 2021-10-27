Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $22 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 3.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $633.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,177. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

