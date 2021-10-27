Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 4.4% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Shopify by 803.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,865,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,633.05.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $22.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,341.50. 35,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,456.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,370.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.