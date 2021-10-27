Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after buying an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Yandex by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. 74,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. Yandex has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

